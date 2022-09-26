CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Tata Safari XMS variant launched – Top feature highlights

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    267 Views
    Tata Safari XMS variant launched – Top feature highlights

    - Positioned between the XM and XT variants 

    - Available in both manual and automatic transmission options

    Tata Motors has extended the Safari product line-up by introducing the XMS variant. The new variant is positioned between the XM and XT variants. The new variant is available in both manual and automatic transmission variants. 

    In addition to features from the XM variant, the newly introduced Safari XMS variant additionally offers the following features –

    - A panoramic sunroof

    - Eight-speaker music system 

    - Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

    - Reverse parking camera 

    - Rain sensing wipers 

    - Auto headlamps 

    The Safari XMS variant is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which generates 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual and automatic torque converter options.

    Tata Safari Image
    Tata Safari
    ₹ 15.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volvo XC90 launched — Now in pictures
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched: Top feature highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Safari Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32788 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tiago EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Tata Tiago EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Sep 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Safari Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 18.71 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 19.59 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 18.27 Lakh
    Pune₹ 18.74 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 18.99 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 17.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 18.73 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 17.95 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 17.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32788 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Safari XMS variant launched – Top feature highlights