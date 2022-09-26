Tata Safari XMS variant launched – Top feature highlights

- Positioned between the XM and XT variants

- Available in both manual and automatic transmission options

Tata Motors has extended the Safari product line-up by introducing the XMS variant. The new variant is positioned between the XM and XT variants. The new variant is available in both manual and automatic transmission variants.

In addition to features from the XM variant, the newly introduced Safari XMS variant additionally offers the following features –

- A panoramic sunroof

- Eight-speaker music system

- Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

- Reverse parking camera

- Rain sensing wipers

- Auto headlamps

The Safari XMS variant is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which generates 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual and automatic torque converter options.