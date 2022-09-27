CarWale
    Volvo XC90 launched — Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    393 Views
    Volvo recently updated its portfolio of cars bringing in the 2023 model year updates. This includes its flagship, the XC90, as well. Though the changes are minor, it's good to see the manufacturer bringing in timely revisions for its prospective buyers. We have been following these updates and were even there for its official launch in Mumbai. Here is a picture gallery detailing the changes.

    Volvo XC90 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Customers have the option of a variety of exterior colour options. It can be purchased in four colour choices - Crystal White Pear, Denim Blue, Pine Grey, and Onyx Black.

    Volvo XC90 Right Side View

    This seven-seater SUV retains the layout and upholstery options that we'd seen on the updated model last year. Even the cargo capacity remains to be one of the best with all three seats up. 

    Volvo XC90 Dashboard

    There are no changes to the powertrain and it gets a heads-up display to provide crucial information to the driver like vehicle speed, turn-by-turn navigation, and more such data. 

    Volvo XC90 Infotainment System

    Other updates include an air purifier with a PM 2.5 sensor and a Google-based Android infotainment system. It also supports Apple CarPlay but not wirelessly.

    Volvo XC90 Left Side View
    Volvo XC90 Image
    Volvo XC90
    ₹ 94.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Safari XMS variant launched – Top feature highlights

    Volvo XC90 Gallery

