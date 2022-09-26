CarWale
    Isuzu Motors India completes 10 Years in India

    Isuzu Motors India celebrated the 10th anniversary of its operations in India. The celebration marked the first formal get-together of all the company employees posts the pandemic period. During this period it was announced that IMI would produce & deliver 25K vehicles in FY 22-23.

    Isuzu Right Front Three Quarter

    As part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, India-made Isuzu cars are now being exported to neighbouring and gulf countries and going forward India will serve as one of the important manufacturing hubs for Isuzu globally. I am happy to announce that we are well set to deliver 25K vehicles this year.” The current year has also seen many internal production milestones being achieved including the rollout of the 50,000th vehicle, the 5000th locally made engine and the 500,000th pressed part, from the Sri City plant, which is in line with the Company’s plans.

    Wataru Nakano, Managing Director, IMI in his speech added, “IMI has completed 10 years in India. It has been through many challenges; however, we have created a new niche in India with the ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross (India’s First Adventure Utility Vehicle (AUV)).'

