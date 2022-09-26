CarWale
    Price Comparison: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki has announced the prices of the entire range of the Grand Vitara SUV. While the mild-hybrid variants are available at a starting price of Rs 10.45 lakh, the strong-hybrid versions start from Rs 17.99 lakh and go all the way to Rs 19.49 lakh, (ex-showroom). 

    Now, is the Grand Vitara a better buy over its DNA cousin, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder? Let’s take a look and compare their prices. Before we begin, it is to be noted that Toyota is yet to announce the prices of the mild-hybrid (Neodrive) variants. Thus, we have compared the prices of the strong-hybrid versions of both SUVs. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (strong hybrid)Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (strong hybrid)
    Zeta PlusRs  17.99 lakh
    Alpha PlusRs 19.49 lakh
    SRs 15.11 lakh
    GRs 17.49 lakh
    VRs 18.99 lakh

    As seen in the table, the strong-hybrid version of the Grand Vitara is available in Zeta+ and Alpha+ variants. On the other hand, the Hyryder can be had in three trims namely, S, G, and V. It is evident that the base ‘S’ variant of the Hyryder is the most affordable of the lot with a price tag of Rs 15.11 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the other two variants, G and V cost Rs 50,000 less than the comparable variants of the Grand Vitara. 

    We expect the prices of the mild-hybrid variants of the Hyryder to be announced early next month. Until now, Toyota has revealed the prices of the automatic version of the ‘V’ variant in the Neodrive range that is priced at Rs 17.09 lakh (ex-showroom). 

