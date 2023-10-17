Tata Safari Facelift safety features and tech detailed

- Gets ADAS with new features

- Safari has secured GNAP five-star rating

Tata Safari safety equipment summary

Global NCAP has announced a five-star rating for both the Tata Safari and Harrier, which is the highest score for adult and child occupant safety. The top-spec versions of the facelifted Safari are equipped with seven airbags, including frontal dual, driver knee, side curtain, and side chest airbags. The body shell integrity has been rated stable, as the SUV is equipped with seatbelt reminders, belt pre-tensioners, belt load-limiter, ISOFIX anchorages, and the aforementioned airbags. The optional ADAS technologies add to the convenience of the owners and will help take GNCAP’s ‘Safer Cars for India’ program a step ahead.

Facelifted Safari with added features for ADAS

Tata Motors joined the bandwagon of other manufacturers like MG, Mahindra, and Hyundai to offer ADAS on its flagship cars. The Safari now gets more ADAS features in addition to the ones introduced in February 2023. First, the facelifted SUV comes with autonomous braking instead of just a warning. As a result, the SUV can stop itself and effectively use adaptive cruise control too. It also gets lane assist instead of just a departure warning. However, if it detects the car is continuously deviating from its lane, this requires driver intervention after a while. Then, there are other features like forward and rear collision warning, blind-spot detection, door open alert, rear cross-traffic alert, high beam assist, and traffic sign recognition.

Engine and gearbox specifications of the 2023 Safari

The Safari continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine with no petrol engine on offer. This Kyrotec mill produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.