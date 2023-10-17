CarWale
    AD

    Tata Safari Facelift safety features and tech detailed

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,108 Views
    Tata Safari Facelift safety features and tech detailed

    - Gets ADAS with new features

    - Safari has secured GNAP five-star rating

    Tata Safari safety equipment summary

    Tata Safari Roof Mounted Controls/Sunroof & Cabin Light Controls

    Global NCAP has announced a five-star rating for both the Tata Safari and Harrier, which is the highest score for adult and child occupant safety. The top-spec versions of the facelifted Safari are equipped with seven airbags, including frontal dual, driver knee, side curtain, and side chest airbags. The body shell integrity has been rated stable, as the SUV is equipped with seatbelt reminders, belt pre-tensioners, belt load-limiter, ISOFIX anchorages, and the aforementioned airbags. The optional ADAS technologies add to the convenience of the owners and will help take GNCAP’s ‘Safer Cars for India’ program a step ahead.

    Instrument Cluster

    Facelifted Safari with added features for ADAS

    Tata Motors joined the bandwagon of other manufacturers like MG, Mahindra, and Hyundai to offer ADAS on its flagship cars. The Safari now gets more ADAS features in addition to the ones introduced in February 2023. First, the facelifted SUV comes with autonomous braking instead of just a warning. As a result, the SUV can stop itself and effectively use adaptive cruise control too. It also gets lane assist instead of just a departure warning. However, if it detects the car is continuously deviating from its lane, this requires driver intervention after a while. Then, there are other features like forward and rear collision warning, blind-spot detection, door open alert, rear cross-traffic alert, high beam assist, and traffic sign recognition.

    Instrument Cluster

    Engine and gearbox specifications of the 2023 Safari

    The Safari continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine with no petrol engine on offer. This Kyrotec mill produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

    Right Front Three Quarter
    Tata Safari Image
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra Thar waiting period goes up to 70 weeks

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Safari Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33554 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    33123 Views
    148 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th SEP
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th SEP
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    OLA Electric Sedan
    OLA Electric Sedan

    Rs. 15.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Safari Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 19.75 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 20.19 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 19.49 Lakh
    PuneRs. 19.75 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 20.18 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 18.40 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 19.87 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 19.05 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 18.38 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33554 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    33123 Views
    148 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Safari Facelift safety features and tech detailed