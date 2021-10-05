CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Punch likely to be launched on 20 October

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    513 Views
    Tata Punch likely to be launched on 20 October

    - Powered by a new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine which generates 84bhp/113Nm 

    - The Punch is based on the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture

    Post much wait, Tata Motors has opened bookings for the Punch micro-SUV against a token amount of Rs 21,000. The upcoming model can be booked via the official website or dealerships in the country. The prices for the new model are expected to be announced on 20 October. At the time of launch, the vehicle will be available in four variant options – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. 

    In terms of dimensions, the Punch has a length of 3,827mm, a width of 1,945mm (with ORVMs), and a height of 1,615mm. The vehicle is available in seven single and dual-tone colour options, which include Orcus White (optional black roof), Daytona Grey (optional black roof), Tropical Mist (optional black roof), Atomic Orange (optional black roof), Meteor Bronze (optional black roof), Tornado Blue (optional white roof), and Calypso Red (optional white roof).

    Mechanically the new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine generates 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option. Moreover, the vehicle is available in two engine drive modes (Eco and City) that meet different driving needs. The first-in-segment feature list includes ‘Traction-Pro Mode’ in the AMT option which is particularly helpful in situations where one of the wheels is stuck in mud or on low traction surfaces. To learn about the Tata Punch in detail, click here.

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maybach marks its centenary with the stand-alone ‘Edition 100’ GLS and S-Class

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Punch Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Tata Punch Right Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Punch Right Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Punch Left Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Punch Exterior
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31732 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 7th October 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.29 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31732 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Punch likely to be launched on 20 October