Tata Punch likely to be launched on 20 October

- Powered by a new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine which generates 84bhp/113Nm

- The Punch is based on the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture

Post much wait, Tata Motors has opened bookings for the Punch micro-SUV against a token amount of Rs 21,000. The upcoming model can be booked via the official website or dealerships in the country. The prices for the new model are expected to be announced on 20 October. At the time of launch, the vehicle will be available in four variant options – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative.

In terms of dimensions, the Punch has a length of 3,827mm, a width of 1,945mm (with ORVMs), and a height of 1,615mm. The vehicle is available in seven single and dual-tone colour options, which include Orcus White (optional black roof), Daytona Grey (optional black roof), Tropical Mist (optional black roof), Atomic Orange (optional black roof), Meteor Bronze (optional black roof), Tornado Blue (optional white roof), and Calypso Red (optional white roof).

Mechanically the new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine generates 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option. Moreover, the vehicle is available in two engine drive modes (Eco and City) that meet different driving needs. The first-in-segment feature list includes ‘Traction-Pro Mode’ in the AMT option which is particularly helpful in situations where one of the wheels is stuck in mud or on low traction surfaces. To learn about the Tata Punch in detail, click here.