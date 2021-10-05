Maybach marks its centenary with the stand-alone ‘Edition 100’ GLS and S-Class

On the occasion of Maybach's 100th anniversary, Mercedes-Maybach premiered exclusive ‘Edition 100’ models of the GLS and the S-Class. That said, there will be only 100 examples of each opulent automobile worldwide. And with these two special editions models, Mercedes-Maybach's crown jewels have become the one-off automobiles.

To distinguish from the standard Maybach models, both the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and the GLS ‘Edition 100’ wear a unique hand-applied High-Tech Blue and Nautical Silver dual-tone paint-job. Whereas their opulent interior has a Designo Crystal White and Silver Grey Pearl upholstery. Furthermore, the pair features Grey alloy wheels unequalled by any other vehicle.

The models flaunt the ‘Edition 100’ lettering emblems located on the outside as well as inside. The Maybach S-Class adorns it on its C-pillar while the Maybach GLS has the emblem on the D-pillar. Moreover, the ‘Edition 100’ lettering is also created on the hubcaps of their alloy wheels. Similarly, the opulent cabin of both cars also gets the Edition 100 lettering badge on several panels.

The special edition Maybach GLS bears the same V8 motor, while the elegant S-Class features a twin-turbocharged V12 mill with an all-wheel drive. Both the cars will be available at the dealers in some primary markets from the start of 2022 while the other markets will witness their debut later on. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz will begin accepting the booking from the Q4 of 2021. If you would like to learn more about the sumptuous Maybach-GLS, please do read our first drive review here.

Wilhelm Maybach, an engineer from Germany, started his journey at Daimler as an engine designer. After almost two decades, Wilhelm decided to make luxury automobiles along with his son. In September 1921, Maybach showcased its first-ever mass-production car at the Berlin Motor show.

In 2014, Maybach became a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz and a year later, the German carmaker brought back the Maybach nameplate in the form of the über-luxurious Maybach S-Class. Interestingly, the Mercedes-Maybach S500 was also assembled in Pune, India at the brand’s facility.