Tata Motors trademarks three new nameplates for upcoming cars

Tata Motors has recently filed new trademark applications for three new names - Epiq, Spyk and Taureo. As per the trademark registry, the company had filed the request last month and it has now been accepted and approved for use.

The patented names shall be utilised by the carmaker in the future for its upcoming range of cars. There is no further information as to the class of vehicles to which the name will be assigned. The Indian automaker is at present gearing up to launch the Gravitas and Hornbill; two new SUVs in the coming year.

Tata Motors has also recorded healthy sales of 23,600 units in the last month, an increase of 11 percent over September, 2020 and an impressive 79.2 percent year-on-year growth for the same period last year. To read our complete manufacturer-wise sales analysis for October, 2020, click here.

The domestic carmaker is anticipated to launch 10 to 12 new cars in the next 3-4years establishing a footprint of over 90 percent in the market. All the passenger vehicles are likely to be underpinned by Tata’s very own ALFA and OMEGA platform. While the upcoming mini SUV, EVs, sedan and MPV vehicles will be based on the smaller and flexible ALFA platform, the bigger OMEGA platform shall form the base for the full-size SUVs like the Gravitas and the Hexa-replacement.

The upcoming proffer from Tata’s stable is the seven-seater Gravitas slated to be launched early next year. The model was last showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and will be based on the five-seater Tata Harrier. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the BS6 compliant 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine making 168bhp and 350Nm torque coupled with a six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.