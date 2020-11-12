Citroen mini SUV spied testing on Indian roads

-The prototype spotted could be a compact SUV or a raised hatchback

-It is expected to launch in India after the C5 Aircross

Spotted on Indian soil is another vehicle from the French carmaker Citroen. However, this time the car seen in the spy images looks a lot smaller and more compact than the forthcoming C5 Aircross SUV. The car is spotted with heavy camouflage and gives out very few details of the overall design.

The front fascia and bumper of the car largely appears to be under the sheet; however, we can spot the square shaped headlights integrated lower into the bumper and a horizontally placed mesh shaped grille at the centre. The wheel arches look slightly bulged with chubby black steel rims. The rear is completely covered with the only visible body crease line between the tail lamps and bumper-mounted number plate slot.

The details with respect to the interiors are scarce at the moment and we expect more sightings of this compact vehicle to bring you more specifics. The prototype spotted in these spy images do not give a clear idea of the dimensions of the car, but it could be the C3 hatchback or C3 Aircross compact SUV. Both these cars are based on Citroen’s modular four-meter PF1 platform which is likely to be reengineered to suit Indian needs. It hints at these two leading segments which have the highest potential for growth and volumes.

Citroen marked its entry in the country last year with the unveiling of the Aircross and plans to launch three models between the years 2021-2023. All these cars will be manufactured in India with almost 95 percent localisation. The Aircross has been spotted on the public roads several times and is expected to be launched anytime next year. The mid-size SUV is speculated to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine with the former making 128bhp and the latter producing 178bhp.

Image Source