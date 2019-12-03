Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Motors sees downward sales trend in November

Tata Motors sees downward sales trend in November

December 03, 2019, 12:02 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
14104 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Motors sees downward sales trend in November

It has been a difficult month for Tata Motors with a second straight month of downward sales. It sold 10,400 units in November 2019 as compared to 16,982 units in the same period last year resulting in de-growth of 39 per cent. It is a similar story with the financial year sales as it has so far managed to move only 86,412 units in current period of FY20 as compared to 1,42,137 units in corresponding period of FY19. 

It is a similar story in the CV market where it moved 30,588 units as compared to 37,957 units resulting in de-growth of -19 per cent. The financial year sales too have seen negative numbers as it moved 2,37,549 units in the current period of FY20 as compared to 3,41,169 units in FY19 resulting in a growth of -30 per cent.

Commenting on the sales of private vehicles, Mayank Pareek, president, passenger vehicles business unit, said “After an encouraging festival period, in November, industry declined sharply. In addition, industry is also preparing for the BSVI transition. In line with our strategy to focus on retails, we have further enhanced our network coverage.  Our retail sales were more than wholesales by 15 per cent, which has helped us to reduce the network stock by 35 per cent in this fiscal.  We will continue with these steps that make our network agile and profitable. We are ready for the transition to BS6 with enhanced models in both petrol and diesel options and have a slew of exciting new product launches in the coming months like Nexon EV, Altroz and Gravitas. These, along with the demand for the limited number of remaining BSIV diesel vehicles, coupled with an expected gradual improvement in consumer sentiment should help step change our growth trajectory in the coming months.” 

  • Tata
  • Altroz
  • Tata Altroz
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

The Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 in its lates ...

2091 Likes
299792 Views

Tata Tiago Review

Tata Tiago Review

The New Tata Tiago does quite a few things righ ...

4691 Likes
913399 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in