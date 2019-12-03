Tata Motors sees downward sales trend in November

It has been a difficult month for Tata Motors with a second straight month of downward sales. It sold 10,400 units in November 2019 as compared to 16,982 units in the same period last year resulting in de-growth of 39 per cent. It is a similar story with the financial year sales as it has so far managed to move only 86,412 units in current period of FY20 as compared to 1,42,137 units in corresponding period of FY19.

It is a similar story in the CV market where it moved 30,588 units as compared to 37,957 units resulting in de-growth of -19 per cent. The financial year sales too have seen negative numbers as it moved 2,37,549 units in the current period of FY20 as compared to 3,41,169 units in FY19 resulting in a growth of -30 per cent.

Commenting on the sales of private vehicles, Mayank Pareek, president, passenger vehicles business unit, said “After an encouraging festival period, in November, industry declined sharply. In addition, industry is also preparing for the BSVI transition. In line with our strategy to focus on retails, we have further enhanced our network coverage. Our retail sales were more than wholesales by 15 per cent, which has helped us to reduce the network stock by 35 per cent in this fiscal. We will continue with these steps that make our network agile and profitable. We are ready for the transition to BS6 with enhanced models in both petrol and diesel options and have a slew of exciting new product launches in the coming months like Nexon EV, Altroz and Gravitas. These, along with the demand for the limited number of remaining BSIV diesel vehicles, coupled with an expected gradual improvement in consumer sentiment should help step change our growth trajectory in the coming months.”