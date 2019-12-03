Please Tell Us Your City

Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 52.75 lakhs

December 03, 2019, 01:11 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 52.75 lakhs

-The Mercedes GLC facelift is available in two trims

-Powertrain options include a BS6 compliant diesel engine and petrol engine

Mercedes-Benz has launched the GLC facelift in India, with prices starting at Rs 52.75 lakhs (ex-showroom, India). The model is available in two trims and six colour options. Rivals to the facelifted GLC-Class include the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Exterior highlights of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class include a redesigned bumper, new headlamps, revised grille, new LED tail lights and a new set of alloy wheels. Inside, the model comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the German automaker’s  new MBUX system, 64 shade ambient cabin, lighting system, wireless charging, 7 airbags and a voice command system. Also on offer is a fully digital instrument cluster. This facelifted GLC is the first Mercedes model in India to be offered with this new MBUX system. 

Engine options on the Mercedes GLC-Class facelift include a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine. This engine, which produces 168bhp and 400Nm of torque, is paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox with Mercedes’ 4MATIC AWD system as standard. The model is also available with a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 197bhp/320Nm. The GLC 200 gets the Star Ease service package which starts at Rs 66,000 for 2 years/unlimited kms. 

Prices for the Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift (All-India ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Benz GLC 200- Rs 52.75 lakhs 

Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC- Rs 57.75 lakhs 

Ad

