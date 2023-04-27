Tata Motors files 158 patents in FY 2022-23

- The highest number of patents filed by any Indian OEM to date

Tata Motors recently announced that it has filed a record number of 158 patents and 79 designs in the financial year 2022-23. This is the highest cumulative number of patents filed in the country by any Indian commercial vehicles and passenger car OEM. Moreover, the company has also received a grant of 71 patents during the fiscal.

The filed patents are spread across a broad spectrum of products as well as process innovations and developments across megatrends of CESS (connected, electrified, sustainable, and safe) related technologies. The patents also include various vehicle systems like powertrain, body and trim, suspension, and emission control.

The manufacturer also showcased its upcoming cars like the Tata Curvv, Tata Sierra EV, Tata Harrier EV, Tata Punch CNG, Tata Altroz CNG, Tata Altroz Racer, and the Red Dark Editions of the Safari and Harrier at the Auto Expo 2023. While the Red Dark Editions of the SUVs are already launched in India, we expect the other models to be launched soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendra Petkar, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors, said, “With a mindset of continuously challenging the status quo and striving for excellence, we have made innovation a way of life at Tata Motors. Our focus is on developing cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art processes in the areas of new energy, zero emissions, safety, performance, lower cost of ownership, and digitalization. We shall continue to invest in developing our engineering prowess to support nation-building, create top-class mobility solutions and serve the evolving aspirations of our customers.”