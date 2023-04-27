CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki to increase production by 10 lakh cars in India

    Maruti Suzuki to increase production by 10 lakh cars in India

    - Existing capacity of 13 lakh units is fully utilised

    - Company currently has three plants across India

    Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it is looking to increase its production capacity after fully utilising its current facilities across the country. The carmaker currently has a total capacity of producing 13 lakh units from its three plants.

    Maruti currently has three production facilities in India, including one each in Manesar and Gurugram. In Gujarat, the plant is owned by Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), from where vehicles are supplied on a contract manufacturing basis.

    According to Maruti, it has proposed a new facility where it plans to cater to the additional demand from Indian as well as overseas markets and will produce up to 10 lakh vehicles on an annual basis. In the future, the Gujarat plant will also produce Electric Vehicles (EVs), and the brand plans to introduce six such vehicles by 2030, with the first model set to arrive in 2025.

