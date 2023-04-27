India-bound Lexus LM MPV — What to expect

Introduction

Lexus recently took the wraps off its new-generation LM MPV/minivan at the Shanghai Auto Show. This is the second-gen LM and will be launched in over 60 countries. Do note that the one shown at the 2023 Auto Expo was the first-gen model, and we hope the new car will make it to India later. In the meantime, here’s a summary of what we can expect from the new model.

Exterior

The latest avatar of the Lexus LM is not a big departure from the first-gen model’s design and proportions. However, it will sport a redesigned exterior, while retaining its bold fascia. This is thanks to a large cascading grille and sleek LED headlamps. At the back, there's a differently designed wrap-around LED light bar which extends across the tailgate onto the sides.

Interior

Being a luxury minivan, the 2024 Lexus LM still features sliding rear doors for better ingress and egress. The carmaker offers it in different configurations to seat four, six, and seven occupants. Understandably, the four-seater one will be the most luxurious in this range. The biggest USP of the vehicle is a 48-inch widescreen display that separates the rear compartment from the driver's cabin. In addition, the other noteworthy features include a refrigerator and an advanced air-conditioning system. The latter detects the temperature of the occupant's face, chest, thighs, and lower legs to provide optimum cooling.

Powertrain

There are two four-cylinder hybrid powertrains on offer for the Lexus LM. This includes a 2.4-litre or a 2.5-litre engine paired with the hybrid systems offered by the carmaker. There is no confirmation about the specifications of the Indian model yet. Nevertheless, this new-generation LM is based on a revised platform which is said to be 50 per cent more rigid than its predecessor. It gets the brand's 'AVS Suspension with Frequency-Sensitive Piston Valve' and is claimed to reduce vibrations and offer a smoother ride.

Timeline

Lexus had announced that it is considering launching the LM brand in the Indian market.Upon the launch of this second-generation model,tentatively by early next year, the new LM will go up against the only other luxurious MPV in India — the Toyota Vellfire.