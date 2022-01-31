CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors delivers Nexon EV Dark edition to Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    652 Views
    Tata Motors delivers Nexon EV Dark edition to Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation

    - The Tata Nexon EV Dark edition is offered in two variants

    - The model is powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack

    Tata Motors recently delivered five units of the Nexon EV Dark edition to the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation (ASCDCL). All units in question are the XZ+ variant, based on the special Dark edition version.

    Tata Nexon EV Front View

    The Tata Nexon EV Dark edition features an Atlas Black paintjob, Dark badging on the front fenders, 16-inch Charcoal alloy wheels, and a sonic silver insert for the window line. Inside, the model gets a dark interior pack, black leatherette seats with tri-arrow perforations, ‘#Dark’ embroidery on the front head rests, black tri-arrow dashboard panel, and door trim with tri-arrow perforations. To read our first look review of the Nexon EV Dark edition, click here.

    Under the hood, the Tata Nexon EV Dark edition is powered by the same 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack that produces 125bhp and 245Nm of torque. We have driven the Nexon EV and you can read our review here. The Dark edition version of the Nexon EV is offered in two variants including XZ+ and XZ+ (O).

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 14.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Kia Carens to be launched in India in February 2022; production begins

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32198 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW X3

    BMW X3

    ₹ 59.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.39 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.18 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.19 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.26 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.18 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.75 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 15.93 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.83 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.18 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.93 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32198 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors delivers Nexon EV Dark edition to Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation