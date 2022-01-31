Tata Motors delivers Nexon EV Dark edition to Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation

- The Tata Nexon EV Dark edition is offered in two variants

- The model is powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack

Tata Motors recently delivered five units of the Nexon EV Dark edition to the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation (ASCDCL). All units in question are the XZ+ variant, based on the special Dark edition version.

The Tata Nexon EV Dark edition features an Atlas Black paintjob, Dark badging on the front fenders, 16-inch Charcoal alloy wheels, and a sonic silver insert for the window line. Inside, the model gets a dark interior pack, black leatherette seats with tri-arrow perforations, ‘#Dark’ embroidery on the front head rests, black tri-arrow dashboard panel, and door trim with tri-arrow perforations. To read our first look review of the Nexon EV Dark edition, click here.

Under the hood, the Tata Nexon EV Dark edition is powered by the same 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack that produces 125bhp and 245Nm of torque. We have driven the Nexon EV and you can read our review here. The Dark edition version of the Nexon EV is offered in two variants including XZ+ and XZ+ (O).