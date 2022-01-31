Kia Carens to be launched in India in February 2022; production begins

- Bookings open for Rs 25,000

- Available across five variants and eight exterior shades

Kia India has commenced with the mass production of its fourth model for India – the Kia Carens. The three-row MPV was unveiled in December 2021 while the official bookings commenced on 14 January, 2022. We have driven the Kia Carens and you can read our first-drive review here or watch the video below.

The feature highlights of the Carens include LED headlamps, a digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 64-colour ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, electric tumble function for the second row, roof-mounted aircon vents, a wireless charger, Bose stereo system, and an air purifier. The Carens is broadly available in Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus trims, details of which can be known here.

The engine options for the Carens include 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While a six-speed manual transmission is standard for all the powertrains, the turbo-petrol is coupled with a seven-speed DCT while the oil-burner is mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Carens locks horns with the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Mahindra Marazzo, and Toyota Innova Crysta.

Commenting on the occasion, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “We are all about inspiration at Kia, and with the Kia Carens, we bring to the table a whole new set of value propositions aligning with requirements of the new-age customer. I am very excited about the beginning of this new journey. The Kia Carens is the fourth product we are rolling out in India. Our teams have worked tirelessly to bring out a product that truly reflects and resonates with modern Indian families. When customers think of a Kia, they expect best-in-class features, distinct design identity, and unmatched ownership experience– which is truly reflected in the Carens.”