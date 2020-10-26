Tata Motors achieves the 4 million units production milestone

- The vehicle to achieve the landmark milestone was the Tata Altroz

- The company achieved the 3 million units production milestone back in 2015

Tata Motors has achieved a landmark milestone of producing 4 million passenger vehicles in India, since its inception. In light of this, Tata Motors has launched the ‘We Love You 4 Million’ campaign to honour the support of its customers through this journey. The company had achieved the 1 million production mark for passenger vehicles in 2005-06, 3 million in 2015, and the 4 million production milestone was achieved this month.

Over the years, Tata Motors has produced vehicles like the Indica, Sierra, Sumo, Safari, and the Nano. In the more recent past, the company introduced models such as the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and the Altroz. Tata Motors has been India’s first car manufacturer to have received a five-star Global NCAP rating for the Nexon. The brand also claims to be India’s largest EV manufacturer with a market share of 67 per cent.

Commenting on this historic event, Shailesh Chandra, President, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, said, “As India’s home-grown automotive brand, we are delighted to have reached this prominent milestone for our passenger vehicles segment. Since its inception, Tata Motors’ commitment to introducing products that have best-in-class safety, design, and performance has brought to life the vision of our Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. Over the last 30 years, we have rolled out icons that have not only catered to evolving customer needs but have also set new benchmarks in their respective segments. Our ‘New Forever’ range of passenger vehicles only strengthens our commitment towards our customers. In a bid to become future-ready, we have embarked on a sustainability journey with EVs and are leading India’s journey towards sustainable transportation.”