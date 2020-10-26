CarWale
    • New Hyundai i20 to be launched in India in the first week of November

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Third-gen Hyundai i20 has begun arriving at dealerships

    - The model could be offered with three engine options

    Hyundai India released the first sketches of the new-gen i20, units of which have already begun arriving at dealerships. We can now confirm that the third-gen i20 will be launched in India in the first week of November.

    Feature highlights of the new India-spec Hyundai i20 include the signature cascading grille, projector headlamps, triangular-shaped fog light surrounds, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, Z-shaped LED tail lights, a chrome strip running across the length of the bootlid, rear bumper-mounted number plate recess, rear washer and wiper, and a shark-fin antenna.

    Inside, the next-gen Hyundai i20 comes equipped with a fully digital instrument console, steering mounted controls, large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, four-spoke steering wheel, second-row AC vents, electric sunroof, and an air purifier.

    The 2020 Hyundai i20 is expected to be offered with three powertrain options including a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel motor, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The former is likely to be offered with a five-speed manual unit while the latter two could be paired to a six-speed manual unit. A DCT unit mated to the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine cannot be ruled out either. Once launched, the new Hyundai i20 will rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz, and the Tata Altroz.

