Maharashtra Government offers Tesla Motors prospective investment plans in the state

-Tesla Motors in talks with the Maharashtra Government to discuss feasible investment

-It is likely to commence its operations in India by next year

The Maharashtra Government on Thursday hosted a video call with Tesla to invite possible investment plans in the state. A few weeks back, we had also heard the news of Tesla discussing possible investment with the Karnataka Government for setting up a research centre in Bengaluru. If the plans materialise, India could be the second country for Tesla to have a research facility outside the United States. However, the talks are at a preliminary stage and we can expect more concrete reports in the days to come.

Maharashtra’s tourism and environment minister, Aaditya Thackrey recently tweeted, “This evening I had the opportunity to participate in a video call by Industries Minister Subhash Desai with Tesla team to invite them to Maharashtra. I was present not because of just the investment but my firm belief in electric mobility & sustainability.” The Tourism Minister also added that the Maharashtra Government is firmly committed to policy building and changes for sustainable development.

Tesla Motors has a total of three facilities for producing electric motors and battery packs with the most recent one being the Gigafactory at Shanghai which was set up earlier this year. With several tax incentives offered by the Government on electric vehicles, we expect Tesla to introduce its vehicles soon in 2021. The most probable arrival from Tesla's stable could be the Model 3 for our country. The Indian automotive markets have shown a gradual positive interest in EVs and we hope the same to gain momentum in the coming year.