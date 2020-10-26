New Bugatti Chiron-based model teased; set to debut 28 October

- Bugatti Chiron based variant could be a track-only unit or a one-off model

- The model is likely to be powered by the same 1,479bhp 8.0-litre W16 engine

Bugatti has teased a new variant of the Chiron ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place on 28 October. The teaser image reveals the tail light setup of the model, featuring an X-shaped design.

There have been no leaks on the new Chiron-based model although reports suggest that Bugatti might take covers off what could be a track-only model or a one-off build. Our bet is on the latter, as the company already has a track-focused car in the form of the Chiron Pur Sport. A few reports also suggest that this new variant could arrive in the Roadster format.

Under the hood, the new Bugatti Chiron-based model is expected to breathe fire through the same 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine that produces a mind-numbing 1,479bhp and a gut-wrenching 1,500Nm of torque. Are you excited to see this new model from Bugatti? Stay tuned for updates later this week.