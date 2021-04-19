CarWale
    Tata HBX to come equipped with cruise control

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    688 Views
    - Tata HBX confirmed for launch later this year

    - The model could be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

    Back in March 2021, Tata Motors confirmed that the HBX micro-SUV will be launched in India later this year. Prior to the launch, test-mules of the model continue to be spotted, and a new image reveals features of the upcoming model.

    Tata HBX Dashboard

    As seen in the spy images, the new Tata HBX, which could be christened as the Timero, features buttons for cruise control on the steering wheel. A few other notable details include steering-mounted audio controls, a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, digital-analogue instrument console borrowed from the Altroz, a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, rectangular AC vents, and automatic climate control. The steering wheel is the same unit that was featured in the concept model at the Auto Expo 2020.

    Previous spy images have given us a good look at the exterior design of the Tata HBX, which receives features such as split headlamp design, LED DRLs divided by a black, single slat grille, halogen headlamps, dual-tone bumper, dual-tone front bumper, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels, rear bumper-mounted number plate recess and reflectors, as well as plastic cladding for the wheel arches.

    Tata HBX Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Tata HBX is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, paired to either a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Upon launch, the HBX will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

