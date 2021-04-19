Mercedes-Benz EQB debuts at Auto Shanghai 2021

- Available in seven-seat configuration

- Fifth EQ model in the line-up

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the newest member of the EQ family. After the last week’s EQS, the all-new EQB joins the EQA, EQC and EQV in the growing electric Three-Pointed Star line-up. It’s showcased at the Auto Shanghai motor show since it will first go on sale in China before making its way to Europe later this year and in the American market in 2022.

Just like the GLB on which it is based, the EQB can be had with seven seats as Mercedes-Benz is positioning the EQB as ‘electromobility in a family package’. It measures 4684x1834x1667mm and has a wheelbase of 2829mm. And the third row is claimed to be large enough to be used by people up to 5.4 feet tall. The boot space is claimed at 495/1710 litres for the five-seater or 465/1620 litres for the seven-seater version and the third-row seats can also be lowered flush into the load floor.

As seen on any EQ model, which is an electric derivative of an equivalent Mercedes-Benz model, the EQB shares its design traits with the conventional-powered GLB. Apart from the distinct EQ grille, the ‘aero wheels’ and different lighting signature both fore and aft, the EQB appears exactly what an electrified GLB would look like. Its coefficient of friction is 0.28 which is impressive for a boxy SUV.

On the inside, it’s a typical Mercedes-Benz affair with a wide floating screen dominating the dashboard. It comes with MBUX integrated system while there’s loads of aluminium used all around to lend the EQB a robust appeal – just like its GLB counterpart. Customers can also match the vehicle key with the interior trim that can also be opted in a serene rose-gold finish.

As part of driver-assist, a sophisticated navigation system with electric intelligence is provided to keep a check on vehicle charge and to find the nearest charging station. It also ensures that the high-voltage battery is brought to an optimal charging temperature before a planned charging stop.

Details regarding the powertrain options for the EQB aren’t divulged by Mercedes-Benz which is uncharacteristic. From what we know, there’ll be a front- and all-wheel-drive configuration with a battery pack starting at 66.5kWh. It will power motors putting out around 270bhp (200kW) while the range-topping ‘AMG’ trims might be good for 290bhp (215kW).

There’s also a long-range version on the cards with a bigger battery pack but the standard claimed range is around 470kilometres under the WLTP test cycle. Performance figures aren’t disclosed yet. But there’ll be a provision for an 11kW AC fast charger while maximum charging capacity is rated at 100kW that can be done at any DC fast-charging stations.

The Chinese-spec EQB will be built at Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd (BBAC) plant while the Euro-spec would be produced in Kecskemét, Hungary at the end of the year. Indian debut is also expected soon.