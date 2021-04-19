CarWale
    Nissan Magnite accumulates over 50,000 bookings

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,365 Views
    Nissan Magnite accumulates over 50,000 bookings

    - 10 per cent bookings received online 

    - XV and XV Premium preferred by 60 per cent of customers

    Nissan forayed into the sub-four metre SUV segment in India late last year with the Magnite SUV. Four months since its launch, the compact SUV has now received over 50,000 bookings. The carmaker states that it has delivered over 10,000 units in the same period. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Of the total 50,000 bookings received, 5,000 reservations were made on the digital platform while the remaining through on-ground bookings at the Nissan dealerships. Approximately, 15 per cent of these bookings were for the CVT models and 60 per cent accounted for the higher XV and XV Premium trims. 

    Earlier this month, the Magnite also achieved 10,000-units production milestone. Last month, the automaker also hiked the prices of the Turbo variants, details of which can be read here. Nissan has assured that for the already booked customers, deliveries of the Magnite will be made on the booking price despite the escalated prices. 

    The new Magnite is available with two petrol engine options. A 1.0-litre NA petrol making 70bhp and 96Nm torque and a more enthusiastic 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with an output of 97bhp and 160Nm of peak torque. The former is available only with a five-speed manual gearbox while the latter is coupled with a five-speed manual and a CVT transmission. We have driven the Magnite and you can read our review here.

    Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “We are extremely overwhelmed with the customer response for the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite. The 50,000 bookings milestone is a testament of the Customers trust of the Nissan brand and the love for the Carismatic SUV with a revolutionary value proposition as part of Nissan NEXT, the transformation plan towards building a stronger presence and future.”

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 5.59 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
