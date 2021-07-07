CarWale
    Tata Harrier Dark Edition launched in India at Rs 18.04 lakh

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Available in three variant options - XT+, XZ+, and the XZA+

    - Features distinctive black styling elements on the exterior and interior 

    - Powered by the existing 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine

    Back in August 2019, Tata Motors had first launched the Harrier Dark Edition in India. Backed by its success, the company has now introduced the updated Harrier Dark Edition in the country at a starting price of Rs 18.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Harrier Dark is available in top-three variant options – XT+, XZ+, and the XZA+. 

    Visually, to distinguish itself from the regular model, the Harrier Dark Edition is available in the new Oberon Black colour option with a tinge of Deep Blue. The SUV now rides on a set of bigger 18-inch Blackstone alloy wheels and features the Harrier badging on the quarter glass applique. Moreover, the Harrier Dark Edition also features a premium Piano Black finish on the key exterior elements.

    As for the interior, the SUV gets a dark chrome interior package along with the Benecke Kaliko leatherette upholstery which carries special Tri-Arrow perforations with deep blue undertone. The front seat headrests feature the ‘Dark’ embroidery to further distinguish it from the regular model. The Harrier Dark Edition now offers a puncture kit as part of the standard equipment list. 

    Some of the features have been carried forward from the regular XZ+ and XZA variants, which include - a panoramic sunroof, Xenon HID projector headlamps, terrain response modes, six-airbags, advanced ESP with 14 add-on functionalities, an eight-inch Floating Island infotainment system with nine JBL speakers and amplifier, eight-way adjustable power seats, auto-dimming IRVMs, rain sensing wipers, and auto headlamps. 

    Mechanically, the Harrier Dark Edition is powered by the existing 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that generates 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,750 – 2,500rpm.

    Tata Harrier Image
    Tata Harrier
    ₹ 14.30 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
