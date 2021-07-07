CarWale
    New-gen BMW 2 Series Coupe breaks cover

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    New-gen BMW 2 Series Coupe breaks cover

    -         Claims to set a new benchmark for driving pleasure

    -         Gets a mild-hybrid diesel as well

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Few teasers and a leak later, BMW has officially taken the wraps off the new generation 2 Series Coupe. Set to make its public premiere at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the G42-gen 2 Series looks distinct, has three engine options, and a claim of setting a new benchmark for driving pleasure.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    In its highest configuration, power comes from a 3.0-litre straight-six making 370bhp and 500Nm. Its claimed 0-100kmph time is 4.3 seconds and a clocked top speed of 250kmph. The smaller petrol is the 2.0-litre four-cylinder putting out 180bhp and 300Nm in the 220i guise. The diesel is a 2.0-litre paired to a 48V mild-hybrid with 188bhp and 400Nm at disposal. An eight-speed Steptronic gearbox comes as standard.

    Front View

    Departing radically from its predecessor in terms of styling, the new 2 Coupe looks like a road-going version of the BMW 2002 Hommage Concept shown back in 2016. Its long nose with unusually slender grille (with active air flaps) flanked by bulbous yet tapering headlamps might divide opinion. 

    Right Side View

    But the rear, with its handsome haunch and iX inspired taillamps is subtly modern. And of course, the well-balanced proportion with classic three-box stance does make the new 2 looks rather muscular and handsome.

    Dashboard

    On the inside, it’s a 2+2 with a familiar cabin seen in all new-generation Bavarian models. It’s a driver-focused cockpit nonetheless, with an optional heads-up display, sunroof, M-specific seats and steering along with a large touchscreen in the centre console. Increased exterior dimension has also liberated more space inside the cabin. Lastly, there’s the M specific kit that can be opted as an optional fitment.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    After the global premiere, the market launch of the G42 BMW 2 Series Coupe is set to commence later this year. We might receive the new-gen 2 only in the spruced-up M2 guise that’s expected to be revealed sometime next year.

    Right Front Three Quarter
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Image
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    ₹ 37.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
