    Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh

    Nikhil Puthran

    Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh

    - The Nexon EV Dark Edition is available in two variants - XZ+ and XZ+ LUX

    - Gets distinctive black styling elements on the exterior and interior 

    - Powered by the existing 30.2kWh Lithium-ion battery and permanent synchronous magnet induction motor

    Tata has further expanded the product lineup in India with the launch of Nexon EV Dark Edition at a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The newly electric compact SUV is available in XZ+ and XZ+ LUX variants. The Nexon EV Dark Edition offers a puncture kit and tyre pressure monitoring system as standard.

    As for the exterior, the Nexon EV Dark Edition gets a Midnight Black exterior body colour, Charcoal Grey R16 alloy wheels, satin black humanity line and beltline, and a Dark mascot. As for the interior, the vehicle gets a premium dark theme leather upholstery with tri-arrow perforations on door trims, leather-wrapped steering wheel with EV blue stitches, and ‘Dark’ embroidery on front headrest. The rear seats gets an armrest with cup holders, 60:40 rear split, and adjustable rear headrest on the Nexon EV XZ+ Dark Edition variant. 

    Some of the additional feature highlights include a powered sunroof with tilt function, touchscreen infotainment by Harman, 35 connected car features by Tata Motors ZConnect (powered by iRA), auto headlamps, auto rain-sensing wipers, rear AC vents, FATC, PEPS, and seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster.

    Mechanically, the Nexon EV Dark Edition continues to be powered by a 30.2kWh Lithium-ion battery and permanent synchronous magnet induction motor that generates 125bhp and 245Nm of torque.

