Tata Harrier Camo edition discontinued

Tata Motors has discreetly discontinued the Harrier Camo edition in the country. While the carmaker has not officially confirmed this development, the official website of the company does not list the variant anymore and a few dealers CarWale spoke to also revealed that the model has been discontinued.

Launched back in November 2020, the Tata Harrier Camo featured special exterior and interior add-ons to differentiate it from the regular variants. The model was available in six variants including XT, XT Plus, XZ, XZ Plus, XZA, and XZA Plus.

On the outside, the Tata Harrier Camo edition featured a Camo Green paintjob, Camo badge on the front fender, and 17-inch Blackstone alloy wheels. Inside, the variant received a Gunmetal Grey and Blackstone matrix dashboard, as well as Benecke-Kaliko Blackstone leather seats with Camo Green stitching.

Under the hood, the Tata Harrier Camo edition was powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque as the regular variant. Transmission options included a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.