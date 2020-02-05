Tata Harrier automatic launched at Auto Expo 2020; prices start at Rs 16.25 lakhs

- Tata Harrier automatic variant is available in three trims

- The model is powered by a 170bhp 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine

Tata Motors has launched the automatic variant of the Harrier, with prices starting at Rs 16.25 lakhs (ex-showroom). The variant is available in three trims including XMA, XZA and XZA Plus and a new Calypso red paintjob, dual tone paint jobs and a new 'Dark' paint job.

The complete price list (ex-showroom, pan-India) is as follows:

Harrier XMA - Rs 16.25 lakhs

Harrier XZA - Rs 18.80 lakhs

Harrier XZA Plus - Rs 19.99 lakhs

Harrier XZA Dual Tone - Rs 18.90 lakhs

Harrier XZA Plus Dual Tone - Rs 20.15 lakhs

Harrier XZA Dark - Rs 19.00 lakhs

Harrier XZA Plus Dark - Rs 20.25 lakhs

Powering the Tata Harrier automatic range is a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that now produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine is now available with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The model was earlier offered exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission.

Feature wise, the Tata Harrier automatic variant comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat with lumbar adjustment, auto-dimming IRVM, 17-inch machine cut alloy wheels and redesigned ORVMs. The model is now equipped with ESP as a standard feature. Rivals to the Tata Harrier automatic include the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector.