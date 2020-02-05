Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid revealed at Auto Expo 2020

- Gets a 10kW electric motor

- Delivers a fuel economy of 32kmpl in JC08 test cycle

- Unlikely to be launched in India

Maruti Suzuki has displayed the Swift Hybrid at the Auto Expo 2020. This is the Japanese-spec model and is different from the international-spec Swift RS, which gets a mild-hybrid system.

The Swift Hybrid displayed at the Expo is powered by a 1.2-litre Dualjet K12C petrol motor that makes 89bhp and 120Nm, and is paired to a 10kW electric motor. It is mated to a five-speed AMT. The hybrid powertrain allows the car to run on full electric mode at low speeds for a short distance, and thereby delivers a fuel economy of 32kmpl in the JC08 test cycle.

Visually, it is similar to the regular Maruti Suzuki Swift, save for the 'Hybrid' badge. However, it is loaded with tech like dual camera brake support and paddle shifters. Maruti Suzuki is gauging customer feedback for the Swift Hybrid, and may consider launching it if there's demand in the market.