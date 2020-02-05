Please Tell Us Your City

  Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid revealed at Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid revealed at Auto Expo 2020

February 05, 2020, 08:57 AM IST by Ajinkya Lad
3319 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid revealed at Auto Expo 2020

- Gets a 10kW electric motor

- Delivers a fuel economy of 32kmpl in JC08 test cycle

- Unlikely to be launched in India

Maruti Suzuki Swift Exterior

Maruti Suzuki has displayed the Swift Hybrid at the Auto Expo 2020. This is the Japanese-spec model and is different from the international-spec Swift RS, which gets a mild-hybrid system.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Interior

The Swift Hybrid displayed at the Expo is powered by a 1.2-litre Dualjet K12C petrol motor that makes 89bhp and 120Nm, and is paired to a 10kW electric motor. It is mated to a five-speed AMT. The hybrid powertrain allows the car to run on full electric mode at low speeds for a short distance, and thereby delivers a fuel economy of 32kmpl in the JC08 test cycle.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Exterior

Visually, it is similar to the regular Maruti Suzuki Swift, save for the 'Hybrid' badge. However, it is loaded with tech like dual camera brake support and paddle shifters. Maruti Suzuki is gauging customer feedback for the Swift Hybrid, and may consider launching it if there's demand in the market.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Exterior
Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.08 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.47 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.73 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.06 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.18 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.06 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 6.19 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.85 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.83 Lakhs onwards

