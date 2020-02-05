Renault showcases 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo petrol engines at Auto Expo 2020

- 1.0-litre turbo engine produces 99bhp/160Nm

- 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine produces 115bhp and comes mated to a DCT

Renault has unveiled a 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine at the Auto Expo 2020. These engines will power a range of Renault models from the Triber onwards.

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine produces 99bhp/160Nm which is a major step-up from the naturally aspirated unit’s 72bhp/96Nm. This engine will be offered with five-speed manual as standard but a five-speed AMT is also expected to join the list at a later date.

The more powerful 1.3-litre unit is a turbocharged four-cylinder unit producing 115bhp. The highlight of this engine is a dual clutch transmission sending power to the front wheels. A manual transmission is also expected to be on offer as a part of the package.

It is expected to replace the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol unit that currently powers the Duster as well as the Captur SUVs.