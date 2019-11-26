Tata H7X christened Gravitas; India launch in February 2020

- Tata Gravitas is the seven-seater version of the Harrier

- The model will be launched in India in February 2020

Tata Motors has christened its upcoming Harrier based seven-seater SUV as the Gravitas. Codenamed as the H7X, the model will be launched in India in February 2020. The Gravitas, which was earlier showcased as the Buzzard and Cassini, will be the flagship SUV from the brand.

Based on Tata Motor’s Omega architecture derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform, the Tata Gravitas will be powered by a BS6 compliant version of the 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that is expected to produce 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit at launch while a Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic gearbox could be introduced later. Once launched, the Gravitas will rival against the likes of the Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector. Expect the model to command a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the Harrier.

Announcing the name of this new SUV, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We are elated to reveal the name of our latest SUV offering, the Tata Gravitas. With this, we are excited to offer to our customers, yet another state-of-the-art product. The Gravitas will up the ante in terms of luxury and performance and we are excited to launch this product to customers in February 2020. We are confident that the Gravitas will inspire and lead as a product among customers and industry alike.”