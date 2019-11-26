Porsche Cayenne Coupe India launch on 13 December

- To be available in three variants - Cayenne Coupe, Cayenne Turbo Coupe, Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe

- Powered by 3.0-litre V6 and 4.0-litre V8 engine options

- Optional Sports Chrono package for better performance figures

German performance car manufacturer Porsche has announced its plan to launch the Cayenne Coupe in India on 13 December 2019. The Porsche Cayenne Coupe was globally unveiled earlier this year in March and will be introduced in India in three variants - Cayenne Coupe, Cayenne Turbo Coupe, and Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe.

The upcoming Porsche Cayenne Coupe will be available in two high-performance engine options. The 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged engine produces 335bhp and 450Nm of torque. This engine is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in six seconds with the Sport Chrono package. This figure further drops down to 5.9 seconds with the optional lightweight sports package. The Cayenne Turbo Coupe will be powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine that produces 542bhp and 770Nm of torque. The top-spec variant is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 3.9 seconds. The smaller engine has a top speed of 243kmph, while the bigger engine has a top speed of 286kmph.

Visually, the Cayenne Coupe features sharper lines with unique rear section and adaptive rear spoiler. The new model gets a panoramic glass roof as standard, while a carbon roof is optional. The roof has been lowered by 20mm and the shallower A-pillar accentuates the sloping roofline. The vehicle also gets Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) which extends the spoiler by 135mm at speeds of over 90kmph.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe shares an identical cabin as the regular Cayenne. The vehicle features a wide touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The instrument cluster with central analogue tachometer gets two full HD displays on either side through which navigation along with other data like real time G-Force, fuel economy and tyre pressure can be checked.