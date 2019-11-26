Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Jaguar F-Pace SVR listed on Indian website, bookings open

Jaguar F-Pace SVR listed on Indian website, bookings open

November 26, 2019, 05:14 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
4636 Views
Be the first to comment
Jaguar F-Pace SVR listed on Indian website, bookings open

- F-Pace SVR bookings open in India

- The model could be launched by February 2020

Jaguar has listed the F-Pace SVR on the company’s Indian website, hinting that the model might be launched in the country soon. The brand has also begun accepting bookings for the performance oriented F-Pace, although details regarding the booking amount remain unknown at the moment.

Powering the Jaguar F-Pace SVR will be a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 motor, capable of producing 543bhp between 6,000-6,500 rpm and 680Nm of torque between 2,500-5,500 rpm. This engine is paired to an eight speed automatic transmission. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 283kmph.

Jaguar F-Pace Interior

Feature highlights of the Jaguar F-Pace SVR include 21-inch alloy wheels, SVR body kit, quad exhaust tips, full leather upholstery with SVR embossing, multi-zone climate control, 395mm front and rear disc brakes and SVR steering wheel with aluminium paddle shifters. Expect the F-Pace SVR to be launched in India by February 2020.

  • Jaguar
  • Jaguar F-Pace
  • F-Pace
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Jaguar F-Pace Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 76.97 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 80.72 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 74.3 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 77.84 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 77.57 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 71.71 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 78.68 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 73.41 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 72.39 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Jaguar XE

Jaguar XE

Auto Expo 2016 updates: The 2016 Jaguar XE has ...

366 Likes
73409 Views

Jaguar XJ L: Featurette

Jaguar XJ L: Featurette

Treat yourself to an anomaly of a 'super car', ...

1128 Likes
176881 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in