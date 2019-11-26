Jaguar F-Pace SVR listed on Indian website, bookings open

- F-Pace SVR bookings open in India

- The model could be launched by February 2020

Jaguar has listed the F-Pace SVR on the company’s Indian website, hinting that the model might be launched in the country soon. The brand has also begun accepting bookings for the performance oriented F-Pace, although details regarding the booking amount remain unknown at the moment.

Powering the Jaguar F-Pace SVR will be a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 motor, capable of producing 543bhp between 6,000-6,500 rpm and 680Nm of torque between 2,500-5,500 rpm. This engine is paired to an eight speed automatic transmission. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 283kmph.

Feature highlights of the Jaguar F-Pace SVR include 21-inch alloy wheels, SVR body kit, quad exhaust tips, full leather upholstery with SVR embossing, multi-zone climate control, 395mm front and rear disc brakes and SVR steering wheel with aluminium paddle shifters. Expect the F-Pace SVR to be launched in India by February 2020.