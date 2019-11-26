Please Tell Us Your City

New Honda City: Now in pictures

November 26, 2019, 11:33 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
55461 Views
New Honda City: Now in pictures

Honda Motor Company, yesterday, launched the fifth-generation City in Thailand, priced between TBH 5.50 lakhs (Rs 13.03 lakhs) to TBH 7.39 lakhs (Rs 17.51 lakhs). It is available in four variants – S, V, SV and RS, and features a new turbocharged petrol engine, an all-new design and updated interiors.

Honda New City Exterior Front Left Three-Quarter

The design is inspired by the Honda Civic and the Accord, while there’s some hint of the new Honda Amaze as well. The new City features full-LED headlamps with DRLs, a large chrome grille that blends into the headlights and a wider air dam.

Honda New City Exterior Right Side

In profile, the all-new Honda City features a coupe-like silhouette, a prominent character line and 17-inch machined alloys. The RS trim features blacked-out ORVMs and a different design for the wheels.

Honda New City Exterior Rear Left Three-Quarter

At the rear, the new City gets wraparound LED taillights, a boot-lid integrated spoiler and an elegant bumper.

Honda New City Interior Seat

The interiors of the fifth-generation Honda City have been thoroughly updated.

Honda New City Interior Dashboard

Taking centre-stage is an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a three-spoke multi-functional steering wheel and an all-black trim for the cabin.

Honda New City Exterior Front Left Three-Quarter

Under the hood, the Thai-spec Honda City is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder, direct-injection gasoline unit that makes 120bhp and 173Nm. It is mated to a CVT unit with seven-step paddle shifters. The fuel economy is rated at 23.8kmpl according to the Thai test cycle.

Honda New City Exterior Front Right Three-Quarter

The India-spec Honda City is likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol unit that will be coupled to a dual-motor, mild-hybrid system. The same combo was recently introduced on the new-gen Honda Jazz. Furthermore, the Indian version will also be powered by a 1.5-litre BS6 compliant diesel motor, which will also get a CVT option.

