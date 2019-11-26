New Honda City: Now in pictures

Honda Motor Company, yesterday, launched the fifth-generation City in Thailand, priced between TBH 5.50 lakhs (Rs 13.03 lakhs) to TBH 7.39 lakhs (Rs 17.51 lakhs). It is available in four variants – S, V, SV and RS, and features a new turbocharged petrol engine, an all-new design and updated interiors.

The design is inspired by the Honda Civic and the Accord, while there’s some hint of the new Honda Amaze as well. The new City features full-LED headlamps with DRLs, a large chrome grille that blends into the headlights and a wider air dam.

In profile, the all-new Honda City features a coupe-like silhouette, a prominent character line and 17-inch machined alloys. The RS trim features blacked-out ORVMs and a different design for the wheels.

At the rear, the new City gets wraparound LED taillights, a boot-lid integrated spoiler and an elegant bumper.

The interiors of the fifth-generation Honda City have been thoroughly updated.

Taking centre-stage is an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a three-spoke multi-functional steering wheel and an all-black trim for the cabin.

Under the hood, the Thai-spec Honda City is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder, direct-injection gasoline unit that makes 120bhp and 173Nm. It is mated to a CVT unit with seven-step paddle shifters. The fuel economy is rated at 23.8kmpl according to the Thai test cycle.

The India-spec Honda City is likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol unit that will be coupled to a dual-motor, mild-hybrid system. The same combo was recently introduced on the new-gen Honda Jazz. Furthermore, the Indian version will also be powered by a 1.5-litre BS6 compliant diesel motor, which will also get a CVT option.