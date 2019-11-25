Please Tell Us Your City

New Honda City launched in Thailand; India launch next year

November 25, 2019, 01:59 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
New Honda City launched in Thailand; India launch next year

- This is the fifth-generation Honda City

- Gets a 120bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

- India launch likely in early 2020

Honda has unveiled the fifth-generation City sedan in Thailand. The new Honda City will make its way into the Indian market in early 2020. It features an all-new design, updated interiors and a new turbocharged petrol engine. The new City is available in four trims – S, V, SV and RS, with the latter being a sportier version. The car is launched in the price range of TBH 5.50 lakhs (Rs 13.03 lakhs) to TBH 7.39 lakhs (Rs 17.51 lakhs).

Honda New City Exterior Front Right Three-Quarter

The design of the new Honda City is inspired from the Civic and the Accord. Prominent design elements include full-LED headlamps, a large chrome grille, a coupe-ish profile, machined alloys and LED taillights. It also gets all-new interiors, replete with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new cabin layout. The car is now longer (113mm) and wider (53mm), but sits on wheelbase that's shorter by 11mm.

Honda New City Exterior Rear Left Three-Quarter

The RS trim comes loaded with features like suede seats with red stitching, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, LED headlamps, rear-view camera, six airbags and Honda CONNECT connectivity features. Lower trims gets LED taillights, curtain airbags, two-tone interiors and projector headlights.

Honda New City Exterior Front Right Three-Quarter

The Thai-spec model is powered by a 120bhp/173Nm 1.0-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor that is mated to a CVT. Only the base S trim comes with a six-speed manual transmission. It delivers a fuel economy of 23.8kmpl. That said, the Indian version will get an 118bhp 1.5-litre NA gasoline unit that will be paired to a compact dual-motor, mild-hybrid system. Additionally, the India-spec model will also get a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine that will generate 99bhp and 200Nm. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT, which will be available with the diesel motor as well.

Honda New City Exterior

The new-gen Honda City is expected to be showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. The new City will compete against the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento.

