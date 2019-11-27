Please Tell Us Your City

Volkswagen T-Roc continues testing, front design revealed

November 27, 2019, 08:53 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- New spy images reveal fascia of the Volkswagen T-Roc

- The model could be launched in India by mid-2020

New spy images shared on the web reveal new details about the upcoming Volkswagen T-Roc. The images that have been reportedly taken near the Mumbai-Pune expressway, reveal the front design of the model that could be unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo.

In the design department, the Volkswagen T-Roc test-mule retains the same styling as the international-spec model. A few highlights include dual barrel headlamps, hexagonal grille with two horizontal slats, hexagonal shaped LED DRLs on either side of the bumper and a honeycomb air dam sitting between the fog lamps.

Volkswagen T-Roc Exterior

At the rear, the new Volkswagen T-Roc will receive wraparound LED tail lights, roof mounted spoiler and a dual-tone bumper with integrated reflectors. Also on offer are roof rails and five spoke alloy wheels. The model is expected to be powered by a 150bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The T-Roc, which will rival against the likes of the Jeep Compass, could be launched in India in mid-2020.

Volkswagen Vento Are you missing out by not buying one?

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

