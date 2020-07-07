Tata Gravitas six-seat variant spotted; will rival MG Hector Plus

- Gravitas will be available in six and seven-seat options

- Will rival the MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500

- Expected to be launched towards the end of this year

Tata Motors showcased the Gravitas at the Auto Expo 2020, which is a six/seven-seat version of the Tata Harrier. The Tata Gravitas has been under testing for quite some time now, and these latest set of spy shots show the SUV undergoing final rounds of testing before the car is launched in the country later this year.

The prototype seen here is reportedly the six-seat variant of the Gravitas with captain chairs in the middle row. The Tata Gravitas will rival the Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector Plus. The latter will be launched in India on 13 July. Compared to the Harrier, the Gravitas is 63mm longer and 80mm taller but sits on the same wheelbase.

Powering the Tata Gravitas is the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel unit that powers the Harrier. The motor makes 167bhp and 350Nm of peak torque and will be paired to a six-speed manual transmission and a Hyundai-sourced six-speed torque converter automatic.

The Tata Gravitas rides on 18-inch dual-tone alloys that feature a similar design as the Harrier. The SUV, however, gets stepped-roof and seamlessly integrated roof rails. As far as features are concerned, it gets automatic bi-xenon headlamps, electric parking brake, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and more. In fact, it will feature AC vents with fan speed control and a USB charging port in the third row.

