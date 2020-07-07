Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Gravitas six-seat variant spotted; will rival MG Hector Plus

Tata Gravitas six-seat variant spotted; will rival MG Hector Plus

July 07, 2020, 11:59 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
511 Views
Write a comment
Tata Gravitas six-seat variant spotted; will rival MG Hector Plus

- Gravitas will be available in six and seven-seat options

- Will rival the MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500

- Expected to be launched towards the end of this year

Tata Motors showcased the Gravitas at the Auto Expo 2020, which is a six/seven-seat version of the Tata Harrier. The Tata Gravitas has been under testing for quite some time now, and these latest set of spy shots show the SUV undergoing final rounds of testing before the car is launched in the country later this year.

Tata Gravitas Rear view

The prototype seen here is reportedly the six-seat variant of the Gravitas with captain chairs in the middle row. The Tata Gravitas will rival the Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector Plus. The latter will be launched in India on 13 July. Compared to the Harrier, the Gravitas is 63mm longer and 80mm taller but sits on the same wheelbase.

Powering the Tata Gravitas is the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel unit that powers the Harrier. The motor makes 167bhp and 350Nm of peak torque and will be paired to a six-speed manual transmission and a Hyundai-sourced six-speed torque converter automatic.

Tata Gravitas Right Rear Three Quarter

The Tata Gravitas rides on 18-inch dual-tone alloys that feature a similar design as the Harrier. The SUV, however, gets stepped-roof and seamlessly integrated roof rails. As far as features are concerned, it gets automatic bi-xenon headlamps, electric parking brake, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and more. In fact, it will feature AC vents with fan speed control and a USB charging port in the third row.

Image Source

  • Tata
  • Tata Gravitas
  • Gravitas
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Personalized Car Loan
Own a car with instant approval for FREE
Get Finance Offers
Ad

Popular Videos

Tata HBX Concept Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Tata HBX Concept Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Tata looks all-set to enter the mini SUV segment w ...

0 Likes
38474 Views

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

2850 Likes
269837 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus

13th Jul 2020

14L - ₹ 18L
Honda All New CityHonda All New City

15th Jul 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

16th Jul 2020

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
AD
MG Hector Plus

Launching in

  • 00 DAYS
  • 00 HRS
  • 00 MINS
  • 00 SEC
KNOW MORE

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in