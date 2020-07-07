New Lexus LS sedan - Now in pictures

The new Lexus LS 500h made its premiere in Japan today. This is the updated version of its flagship sedan, the LS. The luxury carmaker hasn't announced the prices yet, but it's is scheduled to go on sale before the end of this year. Going by this plan, other markets can expect it to be introduced as a 2021 model. For now, let's take a look at all the changes on the sedan through this picture gallery.

When the sales of this new Lexus LS will begin in Japan, it will be available in two variants - hybrid and gasoline. Details of all variants and specifications will also be available then.

Both the gasoline-engine powered one and the hybrid version have undergone Active Noise Control and Engine Sound Enhancement tuning for improved quietness.

Lexus says they have focused on improving the sedan's levels of comfort, quiet and overall refinement. All of this, so that a range of new dynamic improvements are balanced out.

Dictated by the brand's Driving Signature initiative, there are many changes including tuning, control surface upgrades and component updates.

All of the afore-mentioned developments have collectively brought in a new standard of vehicle balance, control and driver confidence.

For this latest update, Lexus has used a new colour named Gin-ei Luster. This goes well with the attractive looks of the car and enhances the cut and creases along its exterior very well.

On the inside, there’s a new 12.3-inch touchscreen for improved operability. The biggest update still remains to be Lexus Teammate with Advanced Drive for highway driving.

In addition to the driver-assist features, you will be amazed to see the attention to detail through traditional Japanese crafts. It combines the use of Nishijin brocade and metal leaf decoration.

As we see the darker tint in the front and lustre outside, Lexus has also aimed to create a high-quality interior atmosphere. All of this keeping in mind it’s very suitable for a brand flagship.