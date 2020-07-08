Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • India-bound Skoda Octavia vRS revealed with petrol, diesel and AWD guise

India-bound Skoda Octavia vRS revealed with petrol, diesel and AWD guise

July 08, 2020, 10:30 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
153 Views
Write a comment
India-bound Skoda Octavia vRS revealed with petrol, diesel and AWD guise

-         Gets a diesel vRS treatment for the first time

-         Available with both sedan and estate body style

Earlier this year, Skoda revealed the Octavia RS iV – the first-ever plug-in hybrid derivative of the sports sedan. Now, after many delays, the conventionally powered Octavia RS is here and it is joined by a souped-up oil burner as well. And there’s also an optional all-wheel-drive version on offer

Skoda New Octavia Right Front Three Quarter

The Octavia vRS petrol is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI making 245bhp and 370Nm. This motor can be had with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic but interestingly enough, it’s only available with a front-wheel-drive layout. But that doesn’t mean it’s a slouch at all as it can hit 0-100kmph in just 6.7 seconds and go all the way to hit the limiter at 250kmph.

Skoda New Octavia Left Side View

Debuting in vRS is a 2.0-litre TDI which packs in 200bhp of power and 400Nm of twisting force. It too is available with FWD as standard, but customers can opt for the all-wheel-drive layout with power channelled only through the DSG. The Octavia RS TDI can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 6.8 seconds and has a top speed of 243kmph.

Skoda New Octavia Right Rear Three Quarter

Under the skin, the Octavia vRS also comes fitted with Dynamic Chassis Control system as an optional extra. It can alter parameters such as suspension, damping and steering characteristics or the operation of the DSG to be adjusted to suit individual preferences. In TSI engine, an electronic VAQ limited-slip differential adds to the handling prowess as well. Braking responsibilities are taken care of by 17-inch discs up front and 15-inch at the back.

Skoda New Octavia Dashboard

There’s the usual vRS recipe offered with the pair (sedan and estate). So there’s a 15mm lower ride height, blacked-out finishes on the grille, lip spoiler, ORVMs, and deck-lid spoiler. Even though the gorgeous 19-inch wheels are carried over from the older vRS, they still look gorgeous on the sports sedan. On the inside, there’s Alcantara upholstery complementing the plethora of vRS logos all around. The contrast stitching in red or silver-grey can also be found on the leather steering wheel along with silver-finished inserts inside the cabin.

We also expect Indian debut of the new Octavia vRS after the new-gen model reaches our shore sometime next year.

Skoda New Octavia Left Side View
  • Skoda
  • Octavia
  • Skoda Octavia
  • New Octavia
  • Skoda New Octavia
  • Octavia RS 245
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Skoda Octavia Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 45.51 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 45.51 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 41.95 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 45.51 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 43.35 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 42.09 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 43.71 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 40.29 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 39.71 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1140 Likes
174263 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

...

619 Likes
104595 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus

13th Jul 2020

14L - ₹ 18L
Honda All New CityHonda All New City

15th Jul 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

16th Jul 2020

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
AD
MG Hector Plus

Launching in

  • 00 DAYS
  • 00 HRS
  • 00 MINS
  • 00 SEC
KNOW MORE

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in