Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Sonet to lead Kia's second year in India

Sonet to lead Kia's second year in India

July 08, 2020, 11:50 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
18853 Views
Write a comment
Sonet to lead Kia's second year in India

Kia Motors India had revealed its plans to launch six new cars in three years beginning from mid-2019. The company would expand its line-up with a new car every six months. While 2019 was witness to the debut of the Kia brand with the launch of the Seltos mid-size SUV, 2020 saw the launch of the Carnival MPV at the Auto Expo 2020 held in February. Next-up is the Sonet sub-four metre SUV that will be launched in India later this year. What does Kia have in store in the form of upcoming products? Let’s have a look.

The Kia Sonet is a sub-four metre SUV based on the same platform that underpins the Hyundai Venue. The model will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and the Tata Nexon as well as upcoming models such as the Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite. The Sonet will also be the first Kia model in India to feature the brand’s intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), details of which can be read here. The Sonet is scheduled to be launched in the festive season, around the month of August or September.

The first product to arrive after the launch of the Kia Sonet is expected to be the Soul EV. Taking benefit of Hyundai’s assembly line that brings in the Kona EV as a CKD unit for the Indian market, the Kia Soul EV is likely to be a part of the brand building exercise for the company as the EV industry it still in its nascent stages in India. The model will also build on the strong base laid by the Seltos and the Carnival, both of which have put out a tough fight with their respective segment leaders, the Hyundai Creta and the Toyota Innova Crysta. Under the hood of the Soul EV might be a 64kWh battery pack, as seen in the international model, returning a range of 452kms. The Soul EV could arrive early next year.

Following the Kia Soul EV could be an all new model, an MPV that is likely to use a modified version of the platform that underpins the Seltos. Set to rival the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Mahindra Marazzo, the model has been already spotted testing on public roads in Korea. The Kia MPV could be powered by the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines borrowed from the Seltos. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine is unlikely to make its way to this model. The Kia MPV might be launched in the second half of 2021.

Another interesting model to join Kia’s range of products in India could be the Telluride full-size SUV. Unveiled at the 2019 Detroit Motor Show, the model is powered by a 3.8-litre V6 engine producing 291bhp and 355Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Upon arrival in India, the Telluride will rival the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Skoda Kodiaq. The eight-seater SUV also won the 2020 World Car of the Year award.

  • Kia
  • Telluride
  • Soul EV
  • Seltos
  • Kia Seltos
  • Kia MPV
  • Kia Sonet
  • Sonet
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Personalized Car Loan
Own a car with instant approval for FREE
Get Finance Offers
Ad

Kia Seltos Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.45 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.87 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 11.07 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.46 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.67 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.47 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.02 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

10 Questions | Head of Sales and Marketing Kia Motors India Manohar Bhatt | CarWale CXO Interview

10 Questions | Head of Sales and Marketing Kia Motors India Manohar Bhatt | CarWale CXO Interview

In the latest episode of CarWale CXO Interview, we ...

0 Likes
603 Views

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

The Kia Seltos’ closest rival is the Hyundai Cr ...

753 Likes
413435 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus

13th Jul 2020

14L - ₹ 18L
Honda All New CityHonda All New City

15th Jul 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

16th Jul 2020

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
AD
MG Hector Plus

Launching in

  • 00 DAYS
  • 00 HRS
  • 00 MINS
  • 00 SEC
KNOW MORE

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in