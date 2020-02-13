Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Gravitas at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

Tata Gravitas at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

February 13, 2020, 06:16 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1533 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Gravitas at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

Tata Motors unveiled the production-ready Gravitas at the 2020 edition of the Auto Expo in Delhi. Essentially a seven-seater version of the Tata Harrier, the Gravitas is scheduled to be launched in India later this month. Let us take a look at the car through this detailed image gallery.

Tata Gravitas Exterior

Dimension wise, the Tata Gravitas is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier.

Tata Gravitas Exterior

The exterior design is almost the same as the Harrier, excluding the extended rear overhang, new LED tail lights and rear bumper. Also on offer is an integrated spoiler with an integrated brake light.

Tata Gravitas Interior

Inside, the Tata Gravitas remains largely unchanged save for a few features such as the manual hand brake being replaced by an electric parking brake, cup holders between the front seats, auto hold function and the additional bench seat in the third row.

Tata Gravitas Interior

The second row of seats in the Gravitas will be offered in a bench seat format as well as the captain seats format.

Tata Gravitas Interior

The third row of seats also receive a set of AC vents with a dedicated switch to control the flow with the help of a knob located on the right side of the seats. These seats also feature adjustable head rests.

Tata Gravitas Engine Bay

Propelling the Tata Gravitas is a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine producing 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine will be available with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission. 

  • Tata
  • Tata Gravitas
  • Gravitas
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Tata HBX Concept Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Tata HBX Concept Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Tata looks all-set to enter the mini SUV segment w ...

0 Likes
9199 Views

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

2091 Likes
164789 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in