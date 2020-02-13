Tata Gravitas at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

Tata Motors unveiled the production-ready Gravitas at the 2020 edition of the Auto Expo in Delhi. Essentially a seven-seater version of the Tata Harrier, the Gravitas is scheduled to be launched in India later this month. Let us take a look at the car through this detailed image gallery.

Dimension wise, the Tata Gravitas is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier.

The exterior design is almost the same as the Harrier, excluding the extended rear overhang, new LED tail lights and rear bumper. Also on offer is an integrated spoiler with an integrated brake light.

Inside, the Tata Gravitas remains largely unchanged save for a few features such as the manual hand brake being replaced by an electric parking brake, cup holders between the front seats, auto hold function and the additional bench seat in the third row.

The second row of seats in the Gravitas will be offered in a bench seat format as well as the captain seats format.

The third row of seats also receive a set of AC vents with a dedicated switch to control the flow with the help of a knob located on the right side of the seats. These seats also feature adjustable head rests.

Propelling the Tata Gravitas is a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine producing 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine will be available with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission.