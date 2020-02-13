MG Gloster SUV at Auto Expo 2020 - Now in Pictures

MG unveiled the Gloster in India at the Auto Expo 2020. When launched in India, sometime in the second half of the year, the full-size SUV will compete against the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. So, let’s take a closer look at the design of this big, burly SUV.

The MG Gloster has humongous proportions. It measures 5,005mm in length, 1,932mm in width, 1,875mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,950mm.

Up front, the Gloster gets a large bling-heavy chrome grille, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a sculpted bumper and a long hood that complements the size of the car.

In profile, it features a large glass house, which has an upswept kink at the D-pillar. The window-line gets silver chrome garnish and there’s plastic cladding around the flared wheel arches.

The rear is typical of a large full-size SUV with a huge tailgate and split LED taillights. The rear bumper is heavily cladded with black plastic.

The rear bumper features twin exhaust outlets and a rear fog lamp. The SUV also gets a large Gloster badge on the lower part of the tailgate.

MG did not reveal the interiors of the Gloster at the Expo. However, we don’t expect it to be overly different from the model that’s sold in the global markets. Under the hood, the Gloster employs a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 221bhp and 360Nm. It is coupled to a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. A 2.0-litre turbo-diesel motor is under development for the Indian market.