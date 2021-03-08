Tata announces discount offers for March 2021

- Tata Harrier available with offers up to Rs 65,000

- No discount offers on the Tata Safari

Tata Motors has listed out the discount offers on its range of models for March 2021. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discount, exchange bonus, and loyalty discount. We have curated the model-wise offers below.

Last week, Tata launched the XTA variant of its hatchback - Tiago, which is based on the XT trim. It gets the convenient AMT unit and is presently the most affordable variant of the Tiago followed by the XZA, XZA+, and XZA+ dual tone trims. The discount offers on the Tiago this month are the exchange offer and cash discount of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the compact sedan Tigor can be had with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each.

The B-segment compact SUV – Nexon is one of the highest-selling models in the Indian car manufacturer’s lineup and the diesel variant can be bought this month by potential buyers with an exchange benefit of Rs 15,000. An additional Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 corporate discount can be availed on the diesel and petrol variants, respectively. The mid-size SUV Harrier’s Camo, Dark Edition, XZ, and XZA+ are up for grabs with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. The other trims are available with a cash discount and exchange benefit of Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively.

There is only one offer on the premium hatchback – Altroz which can be opted in the form of Rs 10,000 only by the Tata Motors vendors and their employees. Customers can also opt for corporate discounts which may vary depending upon the model and the variant. There are no additional benefits on the newly launched Tata Safari.