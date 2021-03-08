CarWale
    Datsun announces discounts up to Rs 45,000 in March 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Datsun GO and GO+ being offered with discounts of up to Rs 40,000

    - Datsun redi-Go attracts benefits up to Rs 45,000

    Datsun India has announced discount benefits on the entire range of models in the month of March. These can be availed by the potential customers in the form of cash and exchange offers on the redi-Go, GO, and the GO+.

    For those who are planning to buy the redi-GO, the car can be purchased with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each. Additionally, Datsun is also offering a corporate discount of Rs 15,000 (for government and PSU employees).

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Datsun GO and GO+ are available for an exchange and cash discount of Rs 20,000 each. These models also attract a special LTC offer for all the government and PSU employees as per the Government of India norms. Also, all the mentioned benefits are applicable only till 31 March, 2021. The offers may vary across variants and dealerships. Exchange benefit can be opted only at NIC-enabled showrooms.

    The redi-GO can be had with a choice of two petrol engines. The 0.8-litre develops 54bhp and 72Nm torque while the bigger 1.0-litre motor produces 67bhp and 91Nm of peak torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard while a five-speed AMT is limited only with the 1.0-litre engine.

    The Datsun GO and GO+ share the same 1.2-litre petrol engine which has an output of 67bhp and 104Nm of torque. The transmission options available are a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit. 

    Datsun redi-GO
    ₹ 2.92 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata announces discount offers for March 2021

