Tata Altroz vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Honda Jazz vs Volkswagen Polo vs Hyundai Elite i20: Exterior Dimensions Compared

With the debut of the Tata Altroz earlier this week, the competition in the premium hatchback segment is heating up. Hyundai India is also working on the third generation i20 that could make its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Altroz, upon launch, will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo. Let us take a look at the exterior dimensions of the aforementioned cars.

In the length department, the Tata Altroz stands in the second position, measuring 3990mm. The longest model in the segment is the Baleno, measuring 5mm more, taking the total to 3995mm. The Elite i20, Volkswagen Polo and the Honda Jazz stand in the third, fourth and fifth position, measuring 3985mm, 3971mm and 3955mm respectively.

Width wise, the Tata Altroz ranks first, measuring 1755mm. The best-in-class width will result in more shoulder room over its rivals. Next up are the Maruti Baleno and the Hyundai Elite i20, measuring 1745mm and 1734mm in width respectively. The Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo are marginally less wide, measuring 1694mm and 1682mm respectively.

Taking the top spot in the height department is the Jazz, measuring 1544mm, resulting in the largest head-room in the segment. The Altroz isn’t far behind, measuring 21mm less at 1523mm. Next up is the Baleno at 1510mm, followed by the Elite i20 at 1505mm and Polo at 1469mm.

Coming to the wheelbase, the Hyundai Elite i20 takes the cake, stretching out to 2570mm. The Honda Jazz and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno measure 2530mm and 2520mm respectively while the Altroz measures 2501mm. The shortest wheelbase in the segment belongs to the Volkswagen Polo, measuring 2469mm.

While the Polo did take a hit in the wheelbase department, it outshined in terms of fuel tank capacity, featuring a tank that can hold a segment-best quantity of 45 litres. The Elite i20 and Honda Jazz can fill up to 40 litres of fuel each while the Altroz and Baleno have a slightly smaller fuel tank measuring 37 litres each.

Talking about bootspace, the Honda Jazz stands in first position, with a capacity of 354 litres. The Tata Altroz isn’t far behind, with a boot capacity of 345 litres. Next in line is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which can swallow 339 litres of luggage. The Volkswagen Polo and Hyundai Elite i20 have a bootspace measuring 295 litres and 285 litres respectively.

That said, these measurements do not indicate the occupant space for each vehicle. A detailed comparo of front and rear occupant space will be done post the launch of the Altroz in January 2020. Stay tuned.