Ford announces ‘Midnight Surprise’ discount campaign

December 06, 2019, 09:26 AM IST by Santosh Nair
Ford announces 'Midnight Surprise' discount campaign

- ‘Midnight Surprise’ ensures dealerships are open till midnight from 6-8 December 2019

- Customers booking Ford cars during the three-day campaign to get assured gifts ranging from home appliances, LED TVs, smartphones to a family vacation in London

- Offer will be valid on Ford’s entire portfolio that includes the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport and Endeavour.

Ford has announced its mega sales campaign, the ‘Midnight Surprise’ for consumers across India from 6 to 8 December 2019. 

Since the Ford dealerships will remain open from 9am till midnight during this campaign, it will be easier for customers to test drive and book a Ford. All customers booking a Ford car during the three-day campaign will get a digital scratch card that entitles them to assured gifts when they take delivery of their car in December itself (2019). 

Ford Figo Exterior

These gifts include LED TVs, washing machines, air purifiers, microwave ovens to the latest generation iPad, iPhone 11, gold coins and holiday vouchers that entail a seven-day, six-night trip to London. If that weren’t enough, customers taking deliveries of their Ford cars in December (2019) will automatically qualify for a lucky draw that could win them a brand-new Ford EcoSport! The winners of the bumper prize will be announced on 14 February 2020.

Vinay Raina, Executive Director, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford India, said, “With the unique Midnight Surprise, we are not just looking to enhance convenience, but also double up the joy of owning a Ford with assured gifts and surprises on offer.” 

