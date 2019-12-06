Toyota organises electrified vehicle technologies ‘experience’ in Delhi

- Not only showcased its eco-friendly vehicles, but also revealed its commitment towards energy security, environment and water conservation

- In line with its commitment towards energy diversity and endeavour of offering clean and green sustainable mobility solutions in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has organized an exclusive explanation, demonstration and driving experience of its electrified vehicle technologies in New Delhi at the National Stadium from 5 - 6 December.

At this event, Toyota will exhibit its green technology through its globally acclaimed electrified vehicles such as Toyota EQ (battery EV), Toyota Mirai (fuel cell vehicle), along with the Toyota Aqua and Camry (hybrid vehicles).

Toyota believes that the electrification of vehicles is required to reduce CO2 emissions globally. Proof of their commitment towards this cause can be seen as early as 1997, when the Prius (hybrid vehicle) hit mass production, and went on to become popular after that.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, said, “With increased urban transportation and hazardous air pollution, it has become imperative for auto makers to develop economical, innovative and sustainable solutions towards achieving a greener and safer mobility ecosystem in the country. We believe that a sustainable transport system is a key driver of sustainable urban development. We are happy that OEM’s like Toyota Kirloskar Motor are focused towards creating a cleaner, greener and better tomorrow with their progressing cars.