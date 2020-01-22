Tata Altroz launched in India; price starts at Rs 5.29 lakhs

The Altroz was the first model to be based on the Alfa platform

The model is offered in five variants and five colours

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz in India, with prices starting at Rs 5.29 lakhs (All-India ex-showroom). The model is available in five colours and five variants. The model rivals against the likes of the Hyundai Elite i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo and the Honda Jazz.

Feature highlights of the Tata Altroz include LED DRLs, projector headlamps, rain sensing wipers, 90-degree opening doors, fog lamps with cornering function, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, wearable key and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the Altroz premium hatchback from Tata Motors comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, seven-inch MID display, mood lighting onthe dashboard, front sliding arm-rest and height adjustable driver seat.

The Tata Altroz is offered with two engine options including the 1.2-litre petrol unit and the 1.5-litre diesel unit. The former is capable of producing 85bhp and 113Nm of torque while the latter produces 89bhp and 200Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a five-speed manual gearbox. A DCT unit is scheduled to arrive later, followed by the launch of the EV derivative.