Maruti Suzuki sells over five lakh BS6-compliant vehicles

- Maruti has 10 BS6-compliant models currently

- For now, only petrol engines are BS6-compliant

- BS6 engines release 25 per cent less Nitrous Oxide

- Non-BS6 cars cannot be registered post April 2020

Maruti Suzuki is celebrating the fact that it has sold over five lakh BS6-compliant cars since April 2019. With BS6 petrol cars making up 47 per cent of all cars sold by the company in the last 10 months, Maruti is highlighting its commitment to a greener and cleaner future.

“We thank our customers for being early adopters of BS6 technology in our mass offerings. This achievement reaffirms the growth potential of new engines and technologies in India. Early introduction of the BS6 compliant engine in our popular models represents our commitment to Government’s vision for clean and green environment,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL.

The Maruti Suzuki BS6 range currently consists of the following cars: Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga, XL6 and the Eeco.

It has to be noted that none of the diesel-powered cars offered by the company are currently BS6-compliant; these include the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel (powering the Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross) and the in-house developed 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel (Ciaz and Ertiga). Maruti is expected to reveal its complete BS6 range at the Auto Expo 2020.