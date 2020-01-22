Please Tell Us Your City

Tata Tiago facelift launched in India at Rs 4.60 lakhs

January 22, 2020, 01:56 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
26728 Views
Tata Tiago facelift launched in India at Rs 4.60 lakhs

Tata Motors has introduced the Tiago facelift in India for Rs 4.60 lakhs (ex-showroom). Tata Tiago is a key contributor to the overall car sales in India and the updated model will further strengthen the company’s foothold in the country. The updated Tiago gets fresh cosmetic upgrades along with BS6 compliant petrol engine. 

Visually, the Tata Tiago facelift gets a revised fascia with a new grille and a chrome strip. The redesigned front bumper features new air dams and circular fog lamps. Additionally, the vehicle gets dual-tone alloy wheels, a black roof and black ORVMs with turn indicators. The interior gets a mild update for freshness. The hatchback features a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Mechanically, the Tiago facelift gets a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. The engine can be had in both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT options. In terms of safety, the Tiago is equipped with dual airbags, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors, a seat-belt reminder and a high-speed alert system as standard. 

Tata Tiago Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.61 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 5.73 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.22 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 5.6 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.62 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.41 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.56 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.44 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.28 Lakhs onwards

